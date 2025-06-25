Kannappa: Makers of Vishnu Manchu-starrer issue strong warning, threaten legal action against trolls ahead of release

Vishnu Manchu’s much-anticipated Telugu film Kannappa is set to hit theatres on Friday. The mythological fantasy thriller is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva in Hinduism. Ahead of the release, the makers have issued a strong statement to warn trolls against creating ‘intentional and destructive attacks’ on the film. Vishnu Manchu plays Lord Shiva's devotee in Kannappa.

Kannappa makers issue notice

The official X account of the film shared the official notice with the caption, “Public Caution Notice. Our film Kannappa releases globally on June 27, 2025 with full lawful clearances. Misuse, distortion, or defamatory acts against the film or its stakeholders will be legally challenged.”

The notice read, “The film has been created responsibly to engage with the public at large and we thereby respectfully request all critiques to watch the film first, appreciate its substance, understand the intent and then comment on it with responsibility, rather than succumbing to premeditated biases or vendetta-fuelled commentary.”

‘We reserve our rights to take appropriate legal action’

It further added, “While we recognize that the right to freedom of speech and expression is sacrosanct and enshrined under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India, it is also equally established, by judicial interpretations that intentional and destructive attack, whether physical or reputational, on a creative work is not protected speech but a form of actionable injury and we reserve our rights to take appropriate legal action in this regard.”

“Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that the Hon'ble Delhi High Court has granted protection to the personality and publicity rights of two key stakeholders and principal actors of Kannappa, namely, Dr. Mohan Babu and Mr. Vishnu Manchu, and any dilution or tarnishment of their persona, image or district attributes, including any form of unauthorized use of dissemination of content which misappropriates or defames them, whether for commercial, personal, or any other gains may invite consequences under the present direction from the Hon'ble Court as well as under applicable laws,” read the statement.

The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role alongside Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, and Madhoo, among others. It also features star-studded cameos—Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas as Rudra, and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati. It is set to release in theatres nationwide on June 27.