Vishnu Manchu pens emotional note for son Avram's acting debut in Kannappa: Nothing compares to seeing your child shine

Vishnu Manchu’s much-anticipated Telugu film Kannappa is set to hit theatres next week. Ahead of its release, Vishnu took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a candid BTS video to talk about a special moment. Kannappa also marks the acting debut of his 7-year-old son Avram. Vishnu said that watching Avram on set and face the camera was ‘one of the most emotional moments of my life.’ (Also read: Akshay Kumar feels Hollywood superheroes come from Indian mythology, Vishnu Manchu says Mahabharat inspired Star Wars) Vishnu Manchu's much-anticipated film Kannappa, will be released on June 27.

What Vishnu said

In the video, Avram was seeing on the set of the film with the rest of the cast and crew shooting vital portions in the outdoor locations. Avram talked with his father, tried on the costumes and practised his lines. The video showed a montage where Avram was seen having fun on set, running around, checking his scenes on the monitor in between and making sure it looked okay. The video ended with a small video where he was seen playing with his bow and arrows on set.

‘It’s a memory for a lifetime’

In the caption, Vishnu penned a note to mark this special occasion. It read, “My little Avram, makes his debut in Kannappa. Watching him walk onto the set, say his lines, and live this dream, has been one of the most emotional moments of my life. As a father, nothing compares to seeing your child shine under the same sky you once dreamed beneath. This isn’t just a debut. It’s a memory for a lifetime.”

He concluded, saying, “I hope you all shower him with the same love and blessings you’ve always given me. Avram’s journey begins… and it begins with Kannappa. Har Har Mahadev (folded hands emoticon).”

The mythological fantasy thriller is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva in Hinduism. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role alongside Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, and Madhoo, among others. It also features star-studded cameos—Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas as Rudra, and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati. The film is set to release in theatres on 27 June.