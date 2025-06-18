Akshay Kumar feels Hollywood superheroes come from Indian mythology, Vishnu Manchu says Mahabharat inspired Star Wars

Are you a big fan of Hollywood superheroes such as Iron Man, Superman, Batman and Spider-Man? Well, actor Akshay Kumar feels all the superhero stories, as well as their superpowers, are all inspired by Indian mythology. Also read: Akshay Kumar gets protective as paparazzo tries to click daughter Nitara's pic. Watch Twinkle Khanna's reaction Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu will soon be seen in the upcoming film Kannappa.

Akshay opines

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Akshay spoke about Hollywood taking inspiration from Indian mythology. He shared his views when he was asked whether all the stories present in the country were getting a stage or a medium to be shared.

Following this, Akshay shared that varied stories are present in the country. Akshay said, “There are so many stories here, and I personally believe that Hollywood takes a lot from our stories. Their superheroes and their superpowers are all inspired by our mythology. The kind of stories we have is unbelievable, like I didn’t know the story behind Kannappa before the film.”

To this, Vishnu shared that he also feels that Star Wars has been inspired “by Mahabharat”. He also claimed that ET was also inspired by a script written by Satyajit Ray. It seems he was referring to the time when, back in 1982, upon the release of Steven Spielberg's ET, it was thought that he had actually plagiarised Satyajit Ray's The Alien.

About the film

Akshay, along with Vishnu, will next be seen in Kannappa. Kannappa is a mythological drama film inspired by the tale of Bhakta Kannappa, a devout follower of Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu will play the titular character, while Mohanlal and Prabhas take on pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar will portray Lord Shiva, and Kajal Aggarwal will play Goddess Parvati. Produced by M. Mohan Babu, the film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. It will release on June 27 and will clash with Brad Pitt’s F1, which will be releasing just two days prior.