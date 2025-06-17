Akshay Kumar gets protective as paparazzo tries to click daughter Nitara's pic. Watch Twinkle Khanna's reaction

Actor Akshay Kumar, wife-author Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara Bhatia on Tuesday flew out of Mumbai for a family vacation. Several videos and pictures of the trio emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna on kids Nitara and Aarav’s different skin tones: ‘There was always this comparison between them’) Akshay Kumar took a break after the release of Housefull 5.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Nitara fly out of Mumbai

In a video, Akshay was seen getting out of his car, followed by Nitara and Twinkle. As the paparazzi surrounded them for photos, Twinkle Khanna asked Nitara to move to the other side. She and Akshay then briefly posed for the camera.

Akshay reacts as paparazzo tries to click Nitara's pic

A paparazzo then moved towards Nitara, positioning his camera to click her photo. As Akshay saw it, he grabbed the person by the neck and gently pulled him away. Twinkle was seen suppressing a laugh. The paparazzi was heard apologising as Akshay smiled.

Twinkle grabbed Nitara's hand and walked away. As Akshay was about to enter the airport terminal, a paparazzo asked him for a picture, and he obliged. He also bid them goodbye.

For the travel, Akshay wore a printed black T-shirt and grey pants. He also carried a black bag and white sneakers. Twinkle opted for a blue blazer and denims. She was seen with a brown bag and matching shoes. Nitara wore a pink shrug and denims. Akshay married Twinkle in January 2001. They share two children--son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

About Akshay's films

The actor will be seen with Vishnu Manchu in the upcoming film Kannappa. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa also stars Prabhas, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan.

Fans will also see Akshay in Bhooth Bangla, helmed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Bhooth Bangla, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay's Cape of Good Films, is scheduled for release on April 2, 2026. Wamiqa Gabbi is rumoured to play a significant role.