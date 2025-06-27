Kannappa Twitter reviews: Vishnu Manchu's film has ‘worst VFX since Adipurush’ but movie ‘peaks’ with Prabhas' entry

Kannappa Twitter reviews: Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa hit screens on Friday. The devotional film, which boasts a large star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal, received mixed reviews. While people on X (formerly Twitter) seem to have liked the film’s second half, the VFX and the first half received criticism. Kannappa Twitter reviews: Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sarathkumar star in it.

A good second half and performances

If the reviews on X are anything to go by, Kannappa has a second half that seems to have impressed many. One X user wrote, “Just watched #Kannappa. My Rating: 3.5/5. For the goosebump BGM in 2nd half – pure magic! #VishnuManchu’s performance shines, especially in emotional scenes. #Prabhas & #MohanBabu’s powerful presence takes it to another level. Half star for stunning visuals in the climax. 1st half is below average, slow & dull. 2nd half is a Super Blockbuster! Note: Must Watch for the epic 2nd half & performances!”

Another person thought Vishnu and Prabhas performed well, “Manchu vishnu performance good and Mohan Babu garu and mohanlal garu playes decent roles. Prabhas scenes aythe vere. BGM and Devotion.” An X user said in similar vein, “Prabhas dialogues ki theatre lo whistles vachchayi. Vishnu emotional ga perform chesadu especially 2nd half lo Mythology and visuals solid ga connect ayayi. (People whistled to Prabhas’ dialogues. Vishnu portrayed emotions well and especially in the second half, the mythology and visuals are good)”

A mixed bag elevated by Prabhas

Not everyone, however, was as generous with their reviews because an X user wrote, “Interval - Avg. Very good subject, Weak writing, Excellent score, peak performances...Romance scenes tests patience, 30 min trim gives a better first half...An artificial setup but overall avg…Lal sir presence.”

Another called it a mixed bag which had a few impactful moments but also had its drawbacks, “#KannappaMovie – A mixed bag with some highs and lows. Positives: Songs, Manchu Vishnu’s effort, Prabhas’ episode, and a few impactful moments. Negatives: Weak cinematography, average editing, artificial CGI, costumes. A decent one-time watch overall. Rating: ⅖.” Another agreed that Prabhas was one of the highlights, “From prabhas entry to end, movie peaks. But first half really bad. Overall average #kannappa.”

VFX comparisons to Adipurush

One X user wrote that the VFX in Kannappa was as bad as Prabhas’ Adipurush, “#Kannappa - The Worst VFX /CGI since Adipurush in India! Barring #AkshayKumar and #Prabhas there are nothing that is worth watching for and I am surprised that with Good amount of budget, they did this BLUNDER.”

Another also called out the VFX and the film overall. “Horrible sir.. vfx song lo scene lo fight lo asalu emotion undadu.. this is the story of Bhakta Kannappa but Bhakta undadu.. except Prabhas scenes movie motham worst.. asalu page page la dialogues with out emotion enduko artam kadu #Kannappa. (There’s no emotion in the VFX or songs or fights. This is the story of Bhakta Kannappa but there’s no Bhakt. Except Prabhas’ scenes, it’s the worst. The dialogues are pages long but you don’t get the emotion)”

Kannappa also stars Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo. It is based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva.