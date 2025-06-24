Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to Ajay Devgn ahead of box office clash between Maa and Kannappa: ‘Good luck to Kajol…’

Akshay gives a shout-out to Maa

The message refers to both actors' films being released on the same day—Ajay's production Maa and Vishal Manchu's Kanappa, which stars Akshay as Lord Shiva.

Akshay took to Instagram and gave a shoutout to Maa with a sweet message in his story. Akshay wrote a note which read, “Yaar, Ajay, hum dono ki picture aa rahi hai...iss friday. Tu apne fans ki good wishes Kanappa ko bhej de aur main mere Mahadev ki blessings Maa ko. Kya bolta hai? Good luck to Kajol and you Bhai. May the power be with you. (Dear friend, Ajay, both of our films are releasing this Friday. You send your fans' good wishes to Kannappa, while I will send Lord Shiva's blessings to Maa. What say? Good luck to Kajol and you, brother. May the power be with you).”

A screen grab of Akshay Kumar's Instagram story.

Kannappa Vs Maa

This Friday, June 27, will see the release of Maa and Kannappa. Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is a mythological horror film produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Jio Studios is presenting it in collaboration with Devgn Films.

The film tells the story of a mother who confronts dark, otherworldly forces in a desperate attempt to save her daughter from a deadly curse rooted in a haunted village. Blending elements of mythology and horror, Maa explores the unbreakable strength of maternal love and the divine fury of Goddess Kali.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Gopal Singh, Jitin Gulati, Kherin Sharma, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, and Roopkatha Chakraborty. It is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

Meanwhile, the upcoming mythological fantasy thriller Kannappa brings to life the legendary tale of a devoted follower of Lord Shiva from Hindu mythology. Vishnu Manchu takes on the titular role, leading a stellar cast that includes Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, and Madhoo.

Adding to the film’s grandeur are special appearances by major stars: Akshay Kumar portrays Lord Shiva, Mohanlal appears as Kirata, Prabhas embodies Rudra, and Kajal Aggarwal plays Goddess Parvati. Kannappa promises to be an epic cinematic experience steeped in devotion, divine drama, and star power. It will be released in multiple languages, namely Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.