Kajol says she had self-doubts upon returning to acting after motherhood: I kept thinking 'Do I still have it'

Many actors choose to step away from the limelight for motherhood, but coming back can be daunting even for someone as seasoned as Kajol. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her return to films after the birth of her daughter Nysa, recalling the mix of emotions she experienced before facing the camera again for Fanaa. (Also read: 'We’re not civilised, won't take it to a corner': Kajol spills the beans about resolving conflicts with Ajay Devgn) Kajol talked about her initial nerves about facing the camera again after her daughter Nysa was born.

Kajol talks about insecurities after motherhood

In a recent interview with Zoom, the actor admitted that it was not easy for her the first time she decided to face the camera after Nysa was born.

"I remember when I came back, I did Fanaa, after Nysa was born,” Kajol shared candidly. “It had been three and a half years since I had stood in front of the camera. I kept thinking — 'Do I still have it?’ ‘Will I be okay in front of the camera?’ ‘Will I be different?’”

Thankfully, the nerves were short-lived. As she went through the first day of the shoot, Kajol realised that acting is something she would always remember as muscle memory.

“The day got over and I realised, ‘No, it’s fine.’ I’ve been doing this day in and day out...with my children, with everybody. And it is okay. It is a part of you that you will never get tired of or feel like you’re new to,” she said, reflecting on how deeply acting is ingrained in her.

Kajol’s return with Fanaa, which also starred Aamir Khan, was met with critical and commercial acclaim, reaffirming her place in the hearts of audiences. Produced on a budget of approximately ₹30 crore, Fanaa went on to earn over ₹102.8 crore worldwide. The film’s success also translated into Kajol winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 2006.

Kajol's latest projects

Kajol is currently busy promoting Maa, a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia. Backed by producers Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Jio Studios presents the film in collaboration with Devgn Films.

Maa tells the haunting tale of a mother who finds herself battling dark, mystical forces to protect her daughter from a deadly curse rooted in a mysterious and cursed village. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Gopal Singh, Jitin Gulati, Kherin Sharma, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, and Roopkatha Chakraborty. It is set for release on June 27.