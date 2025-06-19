'We’re not civilised, won't take it to a corner': Kajol spills the beans about resolving conflicts with Ajay Devgn

Kajol talks about her work dynamic with Ajay

Kajol, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Maa, spilled the beans about her working relationship with Ajay in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. "We do talk about the rules of engagement at work. 90% of the time, if he is going over the top, I just call him out on it, and he calls me out on it. We are not civilised and we will not take it to the corner," Kajol said.

"But it does not happen very often, because first of all, we don't work that often together, we work once every five years. So when it does happen, it is pretty much out there and a ‘free for all’ kind of thing," Kajol said with a laugh.

Kajol clarified that the couple, who have been married for over two decades, don't have shouting matches but have set boundaries that no one crosses. She added that she is much humbler on sets than otherwise. The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge actor confessed she is more polite on film sets because it makes the environment more professional and easier.

About Maa

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is a mythological horror film produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Jio Studios is presenting it in collaboration with Devgn Films.

The film tells the gripping story of a mother who confronts dark, otherworldly forces in a desperate attempt to save her daughter from a deadly curse rooted in a haunted village. Blending elements of mythology and horror, Maa explores the unbreakable strength of maternal love and the divine fury of Goddess Kali.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Gopal Singh, Jitin Gulati, Kherin Sharma, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, and Roopkatha Chakraborty. It is set to release on 27 June in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.