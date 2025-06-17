Nysa Devgan has the funniest take on Kajol’s fierce look in new Maa song: ‘When she comes home from work…’

Kajol is all set for the release of her upcoming horror film Maa, and in the lead-up, the makers dropped the film’s new track, Kali Shakti. The song features Kajol in a fierce role as she invokes the divine power of Goddess Kali to protect her daughter from sinister forces. While fans are applauding Kajol’s intense performance, it was her daughter Nysa Devgan’s amusing and relatable reaction that caught everyone's attention. (Also read: Kajol says Yug, Nysa can't watch her cry on screen, tell her to do more films like 'papa' Ajay Devgn: 'Do Golmaal'). Nysa Devgan gave a hilarious reaction to Kajol's menacing look in the new song from her upcoming film Maa.

Nysa's hilarious take on Kajol's fierce look

Sung by Usha Uthup, Kali Shakti shows the 50-year-old star in a powerful avatar, channelling maternal rage and divine strength. Just after the music video dropped, her daughter Nysa took to Instagram Stories and shared it with a hilarious twist. Nysa captioned the clip as, “When she comes home from work and I'm still sleeping @kajol.”

Kajol was clearly entertained by the joke as she re-shared Nysa’s post, writing, “Definitely my daughter,” followed by laughing emojis. The lighthearted exchange between the two has delighted fans across social media. Take a look.

A screengrab of Kajol's Instagram stories.

About Maa

Difrected by Vishal Furia, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and is presented by Jio Studios in association with Devgn Films. The story follows a mother’s desperate battle against supernatural forces to save her daughter from a deadly curse tied to a haunted village. Drawing from mythology and horror, the film delves into the fierce power of maternal love and the divine energy of Goddess Kali.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Gopal Singh, Jitin Gulati, Kherin Sharma, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, and Roopkatha Chakraborty. Maa will be released on 27 June in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.