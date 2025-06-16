Kajol says Yug, Nysa can't watch her cry on screen, tell her to do more films like 'papa' Ajay Devgn: 'Do Golmaal'

She has been an A-lister in Bollywood for well over three decades, but Kajol is doing something for the first time now. Her next release, Maa, is her first horror film. For the actor who has seemingly done it all, this is new territory. Ahead of the release of the film, the actor talks to HT about the Vishal Furia film, her own parenting style, and more. Kajol opens up about her kids, Nysa and Yug's reaction to her work.

On why she said yes to Maa

For an actor who is selective (Kajol has only done eight films in the last 10 years), saying 'yes' to a project is an important decision. Talking about how she landed Maa, the actor tells us, "Maa came to me as a concept note, and I loved it because I am quite a mythology buff. Our country has such wonderful and fabulous stories and one of my favourites is Maa Kali and Raktabeej's story."

The film's trailer shows its immense scale and grotesque horror. The tale of a mother protecting her daughter from evil features a scene of Kajol's character being tortured, with her bones being broken. "I wasn't that unsettled by it, probably because I did it," says Kajol, while talking of that scene. However, she is quick to add, "But everyone around me had the same reaction (makes disgusted face). They said, 'I can't see you like this'. But that's what horror is, and that's why it will be particularly effective."

On her kids' reaction to her work

Kajol reveals her kids - Yug (14) and Nysa (22) have watched the trailer, and she hopes she can get them to watch the film. "Nysa might not. She is like me, doesn't like horror," says Kajol with her trademark laugh.

Ask her if her kids have started to have opinions about her work now that they are older, and the actor shoots back: "Oh, they have always had opinions. Fortunately or unfortunately, that opinion has not changed. They are very clear about it: 'We can't watch you crying on screen; you should do films like papa does. Do Golmaal!' They want me to do films that only make them laugh, and there is nobody crying, no glycerine is used, and nothing happens to me. I wonder what is this film where nothing happens to me, and I have to do nothing. Why am I in this film?"

On parenting and more

Maa marks the second film Kajol has done in recent years where being a mother is integral to her character. The previous one was Helicopter Eela, where her character was a controlling, helicopter parent. The actor says, "I used to be an Eela, but not anymore; I am much calmer and cooler. The kids grow up and have their own ideas and opinions—Touchwood that they do."

As the conversation moves to parenting styles, Kajol shares that although the 'basics are the same', she differs from her mother, veteran actor Tanuja, in their style of parenting. "My mom had a much stricter style of parenting. It was a lot more regimented than our version. I lived with my mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. It wasn't only one person who was in charge of you. Anyone who was over 21 in that house was in charge of you. I am different from them, but yes, the basics are the same. Both of them love me enough not to want to do anything drastic," says Kajol.

Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, also stars Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta. The film will be releasing in theatres on June 27.