Kajol praises Ajay Devgn, calls him a very ‘hands-on producer’ with Maa: ‘We have made a very good film’

Kajol is gearing up for the release of her upcoming mythological horror film Maa. It is co-produced by her husband, actor Ajay Devgn. This is the first time that Kajol is stepping into the genre of horror. Speaking with ANI, Kajol opened up about collaborating with Ajay on Maa off-screen, and called him a ‘very hands-on producer.’ (Also read: Kajol opens up about ageing and self image: 'I’ve been moving in the correct direction') Kajol and Ajay Devgn at the trailer launch of the mythological horror film Maa. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Kajol said

During the interaction, Kajol praised Ajay and said, “He (Ajay) is a very hands-on producer. From script to music and VFX, he has given a lot of attention to every part of this film. I think VFX is a huge part of the film. And, as they say, shooting VFX is a different game...so he has given a lot of detail. He has been a very hands-on producer.”

‘I am extremely proud of this film’

She also talked about the film, which marks her return to the big screen after three years. “My film is releasing in theatres after a long time and I am extremely happy about it..Every actor has to reinvent himself/herself with time. I had never thought I would do a horror film, but here we are. I am extremely proud of this film. The script is quite good. I am a big mythological buff. I love our Indian mythology. We have so many stories. So, I think it was one of my favourite stories. I think we have made a very good film. Now audience will tell,” she added. Kajol's last theatrical release was Salaam Venky.

Maa has been directed by Vishal Furia. It shows Kajol as a fierce, protective mother who fights to save her daughter from the clutches of demons. Maa also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma and is set to release in theatres on 27 June.