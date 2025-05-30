Kajol opens up about ageing and self image: 'I’ve been moving in the correct direction'

Kajol is loved for being candid and outspoken. The actor, who is busy promoting her latest, Maa, recently opened up in an interview about turning older. The star in her quintessential style stated that it is not a big deal if you know where you are heading in life. (Also read: Karan Johar is all praise for Maa trailer, says Kajol as protective mother is the ‘best role of her life’) Kajol reflects on ageing in a new interview.

'Ageing is not a big deal'

In an interview with Filmfare, the 50-year-old star reflected on ageing and whether it affects one's self-image. "It’s not a big deal. A reminder of whether you are heading in the correct direction in life. I’ve been moving in the correct direction," the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said.

Kajol also offered her perspective on cosmetic surgery. She mentioned that although it is a 'dicey' subject, one should introspect before opting for any such procedures.

"Cosmetic surgery is a dicey topic. If I had a birthmark and if it was disabling me from getting somewhere, I’d get it removed. Victims of acid attacks and fire need such surgery. Cosmetic surgery, on the other hand, is the individual’s prerogative, a personal choice. But it cannot be something like I want good cheekbones, so let me have them. One should be sure whether it’s necessary to change that feature of the body. If yes, then go for it.”

About Kajol's latest project

Kajol, who was last seen in Do Patti, is back with a mythological horror, Maa. The film has been directed by Vishal Furia and produced by husband Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan.

The film's trailer, which was launched yesterday, is being appreciated for it's story and horror elements. It shows Kajol as a fierce, protective mother who fights to save her daughter from the clutches of demons. Maa also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma and is set to release in theatres on 27 June.