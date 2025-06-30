Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa opening weekend numbers are in: Where does it land among biggest Telugu openers of 2025?

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 30, 2025 10:43 AM IST

Mukesh Kumar Singh's Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa brought in good numbers during the opening weekend. See how it fared compared to other hits this year.

Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa has everything going for it. It boasts of a star cast the likes of Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Sarathkumar. Beautiful locales of New Zealand passing off for a south India untouched by modernity. And above all, the gut and gumption of Vishnu, who believed Friday would be his.

Vishnu Manchu plays a hunter called Thinnadu in Kannappa.
Vishnu Manchu plays a hunter called Thinnadu in Kannappa.

The issue is that Vishnu had aimed high and made such claims before. Be it with Voter, Mosagallu, or Ginna, the actor aimed to push the bar, but it never really landed. He even admitted recently that ‘no Tollywood director’ would be willing to work with him on Kannappa, and the failure of his last few films only added to the mistrust.

Kannappa’s opening weekend box office

But boy, did Vishnu prove the naysayers wrong, and how. Kannappa is still laden with issues that the audience has consistently pointed out since the film’s release. It seems to be a general consensus that the first half of the film tests your patience, but the fag end of the second half soars. Despite all that, according to Sacnilk, the film managed to bring in 23.75 crore net in India in its opening weekend.

These numbers are a personal best for Vishnu, who has been struggling to star in films that leave an impact for a while now. His last film, Ginna, made 24 lakh worldwide. And the much-hyped Mosagallu lived up to its title and brought in 1.65 crore worldwide. As Vishnu himself admits, the audience might have been lured to the theatres to watch Kannappa with Prabhas featuring in an exciting cameo, but Vishnu also seems to have finally turned things around for himself.

Where Kannappa stands in 2025 films

Kannappa’s opening weekend numbers are impressive, but the film still has a long way to go to find its footing or even break even, as it was made on a budget of approximately 200 crore. Ram Charan’s Game Changer might be a disappointment in the long run, but it still registered a 88.5 crore net opening weekend in India that any Telugu film has yet to beat. Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam comes second with its 60.5 crore opening.

Movie nameOpening weekend numbers (net India)
Game Changer 88.5 crore
Sankranthiki Vasthunam 60.5 crore
Daaku Maharaaj 50.4 crore
HIT: The Third Case 41.9 crore
Thandel 36.35 crore
Mad Square 25.25 crore
Kannappa 23.75 crore
Court 14.8 crore

Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj had an opening of 50.5 crore, while Nani’s HIT: The Third Case had brought in 41.9 crore. Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel had made 36.35 crore in its opening weekend. Narne Nithiin’s ensemble film MAD Square made 25.25 crore, beating Kannappa by a thin margin. Kannappa’s opening numbers have, however, beaten Priyadarshi’s much-loved film Court, which had made 14.8 crore.

While this still leaves Kannappa in a cushy spot, given history, Vishnu and the film still have the uphill task of sustaining numbers through the week and keeping the audience’s interest until the film is in the clear. Will he manage to do that? Time will tell.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa opening weekend numbers are in: Where does it land among biggest Telugu openers of 2025?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On