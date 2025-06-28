Vishnu Manchu's estranged brother Manchu Manoj calls Kannappa ‘1000 times better than expected’, heaps praise on Prabhas

The much-awaited Telugu film Kannappa finally hit the screens on 27 June. In a surprising turn of events, Vishnu Manchu's brother, Manchu Manoj, was seen at Prasads Multiplex catching the very first show of the movie. His presence raised eyebrows, given the not-so-warm equation between the two brothers. Manoj also heaped praise on the film during his review. Manchu Manoj praises brother Vishnu Manchu's performance in Kannappa.

Manchu Manoj reviews Kannappa

As Manoj was exiting the theatre, he was surrounded by media seeking his reaction to the movie. As quoted by Gulte, Manoj said, "The film is a thousand times better than I expected. After Prabhas enters, the movie goes to the next level." Without naming anyone, he added, "I never imagined, even in my dreams, such a brilliant performance in the climax," which many believed to be a nod to the film's lead, Vishnu Manchu.

He further congratulated the team of Kannappa, saying, "I hope the film becomes a huge success and that the money invested is returned a thousandfold."

This comes shortly after Manoj omitted his brother, Vishnu Manchu, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) while sending best wishes to the Kannappa team. Ahead of the film's release, he wrote, "All the best to Team #Kannappa! My Dad and his team have poured years of effort and love into this film. I’m praying it roars to blockbuster success. Can’t wait to see my little champs Ari, Vivi, and Avram make memories on the big screen. So happy that #TanikellaBharani garu's lifelong dream is coming alive tomorrow. I wholeheartedly thank the golden-hearted PraBoss garu & the G.O.A.T.s #Mohanlal Garu, #AkshayKumar Garu, #PrabhuDeva Garu, and each and every one who supported this film with love and belief. Can’t wait to see you all shine on the big screen. May Lord Shiva bless this journey with light, love, and legacy."

For the unversed, during the promotions of the film, Vishnu accused his brother Manoj of stealing the hard drive containing Kannappa’s footage. Speaking at an event in Chennai, Vishnu alleged that Raghu and Charitha, who allegedly stole the disk, were part of Manoj’s staff. “In case the culprits manage to leak the footage, I urge everyone not to watch the leaked content. About 70 minutes of colour-graded footage that was sent from a Mumbai facility to our father’s Film Nagar residence was stolen by Raghu more than a month ago,” he said.

About Kannappa

The mythological epic narrates the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced under Manchu’s banners — AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory — the film stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo. The film also features star-studded cameos by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal