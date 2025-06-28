Kannappa box office collection day 1: Akshay, Prabhas cameos help Vishnu Manchu film beat Kajol's Maa, opens at ₹9 crore
Kannappa box office collection day 1: The Mukesh Kumar Singh film released in theatres along with Maa. It surpassed Maa's box office collection.
Kannappa box office collection day 1: The Vishnu Manchu-starrer didn't have a great opening in India but still managed to hold off competition, largely due to Akshay Kumar and Prabhas' cameos. As per Sacnilk.com, Kannappa earned just ₹9 crore nett in India on day one, as per early estimates. The Telugu mythological film released in theatres on Friday.
Kannappa India box office collection
As per the report, the film had an overall 16.45% Tamil occupancy, 55.89% Telugu occupancy, 14.56% Hindi occupancy, 13.81% Kannada occupancy and 7.20% Malayalam occupancy on Friday. Though Kannappa earned only ₹9 crore on Friday, it managed to beat Kajol-starrer Maa, which earned ₹4.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. It earned twice as much as Maa.
Maa also released in theatres on Friday. Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa marks Kajol's return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.
Kannappa X review
Kannappa received mixed reviews from the audience. The VFX and the first half of the film received criticism, but a section of the people liked the film’s second half. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a person wrote, "Manchu Vishnu's performance is good and Mohan Babu garu and Mohanlal garu play decent roles. BGM and Devotion.” An X user said, "People whistled to Prabhas’ dialogues. Vishnu portrayed emotions well, and especially in the second half, the mythology and visuals are good."
“Just watched #Kannappa. My Rating: 3.5/5. For the goosebump BGM in 2nd half – pure magic! #VishnuManchu’s performance shines, especially in emotional scenes. #Prabhas & #MohanBabu’s powerful presence takes it to another level. Half star for stunning visuals in the climax. 1st half is below average, slow & dull. 2nd half is a Super Blockbuster! Note: Must Watch for the epic 2nd half & performances!” a tweet read.
About Kannappa
Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has been written by Vishnu and produced by Mohan Babu. It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of God Shiva. The film also stars Mohanlal, Preity Mukhundhan, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, and Rahul Madhav among others.
