Kannappa box office collection day 1: Akshay, Prabhas cameos help Vishnu Manchu film beat Kajol's Maa, opens at 9 crore

Kannappa box office collection day 1: The Vishnu Manchu-starrer didn't have a great opening in India but still managed to hold off competition, largely due to Akshay Kumar and Prabhas' cameos. As per Sacnilk.com, Kannappa earned just ₹9 crore nett in India on day one, as per early estimates. The Telugu mythological film released in theatres on Friday. Kannappa box office collection day 1: Prabhas, Vishnu Manchu and Akshay Kumar in stills from the film.

Kannappa India box office collection

As per the report, the film had an overall 16.45% Tamil occupancy, 55.89% Telugu occupancy, 14.56% Hindi occupancy, 13.81% Kannada occupancy and 7.20% Malayalam occupancy on Friday. Though Kannappa earned only ₹9 crore on Friday, it managed to beat Kajol-starrer Maa, which earned ₹4.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. It earned twice as much as Maa.

Maa also released in theatres on Friday. Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa marks Kajol's return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Kannappa X review

Kannappa received mixed reviews from the audience. The VFX and the first half of the film received criticism, but a section of the people liked the film’s second half. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a person wrote, "Manchu Vishnu's performance is good and Mohan Babu garu and Mohanlal garu play decent roles. BGM and Devotion.” An X user said, "People whistled to Prabhas’ dialogues. Vishnu portrayed emotions well, and especially in the second half, the mythology and visuals are good."

“Just watched #Kannappa. My Rating: 3.5/5. For the goosebump BGM in 2nd half – pure magic! #VishnuManchu’s performance shines, especially in emotional scenes. #Prabhas & #MohanBabu’s powerful presence takes it to another level. Half star for stunning visuals in the climax. 1st half is below average, slow & dull. 2nd half is a Super Blockbuster! Note: Must Watch for the epic 2nd half & performances!” a tweet read.

About Kannappa

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has been written by Vishnu and produced by Mohan Babu. It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of God Shiva. The film also stars Mohanlal, Preity Mukhundhan, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, and Rahul Madhav among others.