Vishnu Manchu claims he sacrificed good scenes in Kannappa due to shoddy VFX amid criticism

Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa was released in theatres on Friday to mixed reviews. While the film’s second half and Prabhas’ performance received praise, some elements of the film were called out, including the VFX in some scenes. Talking to the press about the film in Hyderabad, Vishnu, however, claimed that they had already sacrificed good scenes in the film due to shoddy VFX. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu teases Kannappa prequel with a ‘leading director’) Kannappa also starred Prabhas and Mohanlal apart from Vishnu Manchu.

Vishnu Manchu on Kannappa’s VFX

Vishnu stated at the press conference that he, the director, and editor Anthony had removed some scenes from the film because the VFX wasn’t up to par with what they expected. “The editor, director, and I sacrificed some excellent scenes in the film because the VFX was not on the level we expected it to be.”

He, however, claimed that it was a good lesson for him to never do that again. “It’s a massive lesson for me, though. It’s such a lesson that I’ll never repeat that mistake again. But a lot of people watching the film didn’t even realise it. The team was happy that no one cared about it,” said Vishnu.

About Kannappa

Vishnu has called Kannappa his dream project for years now, first talking about it almost a decade ago. The film is based on the lore of a hunter called Thinnadu, who is an atheist but turns into one of Lord Shiva’s greatest bhakts. Produced by Vishnu’s father, actor Mohan Babu, Kannappa is mounted on a massive scale and features a large star cast.

Apart from Vishnu, Kannappa stars Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo. The film registered the highest opening for any Vishnu film and despite a slight dip on Saturday, maintained steady at the box office.