Vishnu Manchu teases Kannappa prequel with a ‘leading director’

Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa was released in theatres this Friday. The film, which has cameos from Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Prabhas, and Mohanlal, gave Vishnu the biggest opening of his career. Talking to the press in Hyderabad on Saturday, the actor spoke about the potential for another film based on the lore. (Also Read: Kannappa ending explained: How Vishnu Manchu film reveals Mahabharat connection in climax with Akshay Kumar, Prabhas) Vishnu Manchu plays a hunter called Thinnadu in the devotional film Kannappa.

Vishnu Manchu on Kannappa prequel

Vishnu was asked at the press meet if it was possible for another film to be made based on the lore of Kannappa, and the actor surprised everyone by admitting that a prequel could potentially be made. “A really good director…one of the leading directors today called me yesterday and asked me if I would be open to doing a prequel. I laughed because he said let’s explore more of Kannappa as an atheist if you’re interested. I was like, why not? We laughed about it because this film can have a prequel at best, but not a sequel,” explained Vishnu.

On the OTT release of Kannappa

Vishnu also revealed at the press meet that he has not yet sold the film to an OTT platform. “I have not given it to an OTT yet. I’ve said this before, too. I was not offered the rate I requested. I asked them what if the film is a hit, and they quoted a certain number. I asked them to keep a cheque ready now,” he said. As per Sacnilk, Kannappa has collected an estimated ₹16.35 crore net in India in two days of release, showing a slight dip in collections on Saturday. It remains to be seen if the numbers perk up on Sunday.

About Kannappa

Kannappa is based on the lore of a hunter named Thinnadu who turns from an atheist to a great believer in Lord Shiva. Vishnu has often called the film his ‘dream project,’ and it has been in the making for years. He also wrote the screenplay for the film based on an idea provided by veteran actor-writer Tanikella Bharani.