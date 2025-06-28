Ram Gopal Varma's review of Kannappa made Vishnu Manchu cry: ‘Everywhere I turned…doubt or hate’

Actor Vishnu Manchu posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp message director Ram Gopal Varma sent to him after watching his recent film Kannappa. The actor-producer claimed to be moved to tears by the message, in which RGV praised Vishnu’s performance in the film as Thinnadu. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu's estranged brother Manchu Manoj calls Kannappa ‘1000 times better than expected’, heaps praise on Prabhas) Ram Gopal Varma texted Vishnu Manchu his review of Kannappa and the actor's performance.

Ram Gopal Varma’s message to Vishnu Manchu

RGV began the long message by prefacing that he is not devotional and has never been interested in watching such films. He watched the 1976 film Bhakta Kannappa, starring Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju, four times in college, but it was for the actors and the songs.

He then wrote, “As Thinnadu, you didn’t just act, but you embodied a temple of faith like a high priest wielding a ferocity that left me breathless. In the climax, where Thinnadu offers his eyes to stop the bleeding of the Shiva lingam is where you ascended to heights of heart wrenching acting which normally is a kind of scene I will detest as an atheist but I am glad you made me love it.”

RGV also praised Vishnu’s ‘raw sincerity’ as he surrenders to Shiva, calling it a ‘masterclass’. He ended the note by writing how people might come to theatres to watch Prabhas but he would buy a ticket to watch Vishnu.

Vishnu Manchu moved by Ram Gopal Varma’s review

Vishnu redacted some portions of the message but claimed to have been moved to tears by RGV’s message. His reply read, “Ramu Garu! You just made me cry. I have been holding my tears for a long time. Not to lose it because I believed I can sail through. This has been one of the most challenging time in my life everywhere I turned, everyone were either in doubt or in hate.” He did not post the rest of the message he sent to the filmmaker.

About Kannappa

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, Kannappa stars Vishnu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo. It was released in theatres on 27 June, and Vishnu has often called it his ‘dream project’.