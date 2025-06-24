Dil Raju reflects on Game Changer's debacle, calls producing Ram Charan film ‘wrong step’: Working with big directors...

Shankar and Ram Charan's political action thriller Game Changer was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. However, it failed to impress audiences and bombed at the box office. Earlier, the film's editor Shameer Muhammed expressed his disappointment about working with director Shankar, and now, the film’s producer Dil Raju, in an interview with M9 News, has called producing Game Changer a “wrong step”. Dil Raju opens about regrets of producing Ram Charan's Game Changer.

Dil Raju regrets producing Game Changer

Earlier, Shameer had revealed that when he was editing Game Changer, the film was 7–7.5 hours long and he reduced it to four and a half hours, but later another editor brought it down to 2.5–3 hours. Reacting to Shameer’s statement, Dil Raju said, “When making big films with big directors, 100% problems are going to come up—not only for me but for almost everyone. The editor’s statement about Game Changer once having a runtime of four and a half hours is true, and such interference is bound to happen when working with big directors.”

He further admitted his mistake of not signing a proper contract when working with a big director like Shankar, and said, “It's a producer's responsibility is to stop it when something goes wrong but I couldn't stop it. That's my failure. I have to accept it and that means I shouldn't have taken such project. In my film career, I had never worked with such big directors. Game Changer was my first wrong step. I should have clearly mentioned my points in the contract and moved into production, but I didn’t. It was my first mistake and I am accepting it and moving on.” Dil Raju further admitted regretting his decision to produce the film.

About Game Changer

Helmed by S. Shankar, the political action thriller featured Ram Charan in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram and Samuthirakani in key roles. The film, which was reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹400 crore, opened to a mixed-to-negative response from audiences and critics, earning only ₹186.25 crore worldwide at the box office. It is now available to watch on Prime Video.