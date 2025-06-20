Ram Charan, Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara meets her namesake, a baby tigress, on 2nd birthday. See pics

Actor Ram Charan and businesswoman Upasana Konidela’s daughter Klin Kaara turned two on 20 June. On her birthday, Ram and Upasana’s daughter met her namesake tigress at the Hyderabad zoo. Upasana posted a sweet picture from their visit on Instagram, sharing how Kaara’s namesake grew from a cub to an adult. (Also Read: Jackson Wang says the frenemy storyline, dance battle in RRR could've been 'cringe') Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's daughter Klin Kaara with her namesake tigress.

Klin Kaara meets her namesake tigress

When a tiger cub was born at the Hyderabad zoo last year, she was heartwarmingly named after Klin Kaara. On her second birthday this Friday, Kaara met her namesake for the first time. Upasana posted pictures of when her daughter’s namesake was a cub and one of her looking at the tigress in fascination.

Sharing the pictures, Upasana wrote, “A year ago, she was just a tiny cub. Today, she’s a playful tigress and shares her name with our KlinKaara. Thank you to the Hyderabad Zoo for this lovely gesture. We believe wildlife belongs in the wild, but also support efforts that honour their lives with dignity and care. Here’s to growing up with kindness, courage, and compassion.”

Ram’s Magadheera co-star Kajal Aggarwal commented under the post, “Sweetest. Happiest birthday to your lovely little cub.” Numerous fans also left birthday wishes for the little one in the comments section.

For the unversed, Ram and Upasana were friends for years before they dated and got engaged in 2011. They married in 2012 in Hyderabad in a close-knit wedding. Their first child, Kaara, was born in 2023.

Upcoming work

Ram was last seen in Shankar’s Game Changer, which was released in January this year. The film failed to live up to expectations, despite Ram getting appreciation for his role as Appanna. He is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, a sports drama that sees him in a rustic role. He has also said yes to a film by Sukumar, his second with him after Rangasthalam.