Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara mistakes wax statue for her daddy; fans gush ‘Kaara going to her nana’

Apart from being one of the most sought-after actors of Telugu cinema, Ram Charan is one of the most adored Indian actors across the globe. Well, recently his stardom witnessed yet another milestone in an already glorious career. Ram became the first Indian celebrity to be immortalized in wax with his furry baby Rhyme, a French Barbet, at Madame Tussauds. For the unveiling, the actor and his pet dog were joined by Ram’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, his daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, his superstar father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha Konidala. In a now viral video, Klin Kaara adorably steals the show. Ram Charan, Klin Kaara and family at Madame Tussauds Singapore

After the unveiling of Ram Charan and Rhyme’s wax statue, which was absolute perfection, Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to her social media handle to share unseen moments from the event. The star-wife shared, “Team Rhyme or Team Ram ??? And my Klin Kaara was Just tooo adorable ❤️🧿 Priceless ♾️ Ps - Sometimes the wax version makes a better husband– just Listening & looking great in every pic ! 😆🤣.” In one video, we witness Klin Kaara Konidela climb up the stairs and walk to Ram’s statue, mistaking it for her father. Ram, who is sitting next to the statue with Rhyme, adorably stops her and pulls her to himself.

Fans just can’t get enough of this super cute video featuring Ram, Klin Kaara and Rhyme. In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “Kaara going to her nana ❤️,” whereas another netizen wrote, “How cute is this? Ram Charan's little one adorably confused by his wax twin ❤️ #RamCharan.” A comment read, “Just so beautiful ♥️♥️♥️ Especially #klinkaara 🤴,” whereas a fan agreed, “This is super cute 🤗🤗🤗.” Well, Klin Kaara was not the only one who got confused! One netizen pointed out, “OK it took me a bit longer than I thought it would to figure which one was real…,” whereas another wrote, “Even I'm confused 😂.”

Before Ram, Queen Elizabeth II was the only celeb to have a wax statue with her pet Corgi.