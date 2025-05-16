Menu Explore
Kajal Aggarwal joins Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana as Mandodari opposite Yash's Ravana

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
May 16, 2025 05:40 PM IST

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film is set for release in two parts.

Nitesh Tiwari's screen adaptation of Ramayan is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the role of Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi will be playing Sita. If the latest reports are to believed Kajal Aggarwal has also joined the star-studded cast of the film.

Kajal Aggarwal will reportedly play Mandodari opposite Yash's Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
Kajal Aggarwal will reportedly play Mandodari opposite Yash's Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

(Also read: Sunny Deol confirms being part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, says ‘they are trying to make it like Avatar’)

According to a news report by India Today, Kajal will be seen playing the role of Mandodari opposite Yash who will take on the character of Ravana in the film. According the the report, Kajal has started shooting for the film already.

Kajal as Mandodari

"The role of Mandodari in Ramayana is incredibly crucial. Therefore, it was imperative for the makers to cast a well-established leading actress who could fully embody the complexities and significance of Ravana's wife, opposite Yash," a source told India Today.

"The makers sought an actress with a strong presence across languages. While many actresses were considered, including those from Bollywood, Kajal Aggarwal's celebrated name in both the North and the South made her the ideal choice," a production insider added.

About Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana boasts an ensemble cast, including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. It is set to release in two parts, with the first part scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second part in 2027. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, producer Namit Kapoor said, Namit says his team understands the need to tell the story properly. "We're trying to be very careful and cautious, that we do it with the utmost care and with the utmost sensitivity. Because, right, you know, this opportunity does not come again and again, and it's the moment for India right now."

