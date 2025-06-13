Jackson Wang says the frenemy storyline, dance battle in RRR could've been 'cringe'

Hong Kong rapper-singer Jackson Wang of the South Korean pop group Got7 recently spoke of his love for SS Rajamouli’s Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he admitted that the frenemy storyline and dance battle with Naatu Naatu could’ve easily been ‘cringe’, but he’s pleasantly surprised at how well it works. (Also Read: Even Jackson Wang is excited for his favourite Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4; teases collaboration) Jackson Wang spoke about everything he loved in Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR.

Jackson Wang on how RRR could’ve been ‘cringe’

Jackson was candid about his love for RRR when he rattled off, “I love the movie RRR. I love the dance battle. But it’s so crazy, they jumped out with the tigers and everything. And also, the storyline is crazy. It’s so deep. It’s about friendship, but at the same time, it becomes enemies. And then at the end, the battle’s just like dancing. In those type of situation and plot, it’s so easy to be cringe. But it wasn’t. I was like, wow, it takes a lot of effort.”

When asked if he could pull off the Naatu Naatu hooksteps, Jackson denied it and claimed he wasn’t a better dancer than his favourite Bollywood star, Hrithik Roshan. He said, “It’s crazy how you move your feet like that. I can’t do it. I’m not better than Hrithik. He can dance. That’s crazy, I don’t know how they do it. It’s the culture, everybody can dance like crazy. I can grow a beard, maybe I’m 3% Indian.”

When Jackson Wang shared his love for RRR

While chatting to fans on X (formerly Twitter) in 2023, Jackson talked about RRR and said, “It’s a movie, it’s about two brothers — a good guy and a bad guy — but they didn’t know they were fighting each other until the very end and all this time, they were just being brothers.” When team RRR thanked him for the love, Jackson replied, “Biggest fan of the movie.” Team RRR returned his love by tweeting, “Lots of loveeeee to youuu.”

RRR is a fictional take on an imagined friendship between freedom fighters, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem, when they meet in Delhi and fight against the British. Ram will soon star in Peddi, and Jr NTR will star in War 2 with Hrithik, apart from a yet-to-be-titled film by Prashanth Neel. Rajamouli is shooting a film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.