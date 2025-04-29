‘Sher’ Mahesh Babu's new look for SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 excites fans: ‘The world is going to see a new Hollywood hero’

Mahesh Babu's new look takes internet by storm

On Tuesday, a couple of photos of Mahesh's new look surfaced on X. In the pictures, the actor is seen with long curly hair and a heavy beard, engrossed in a deep conversation with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and a friend. He appears relaxed in casuals, wearing black boxers and a beige T-shirt.

The photos left fans excited, with many gushing over the actor's transformation. One fan tweeted, "Lion Ready To Roar. Demi God." Another commented, "That look… Sherrrrrrrr. A lion in his calmest form." A third wrote, "The world is going to witness a new Hollywood hero." Another fan said, "Hey Mahesh, your role roars like a lion in #SSMB29 — fierce, fearless, and unforgettable!"

About SSMB 29

After the global success of RRR, SS Rajamouli is now set to deliver another magnum opus. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. After wrapping a schedule in Hyderabad, the team was recently spotted filming in Odisha. A clip featuring Mahesh and Prithviraj leaked from the sets, prompting the director to enforce strict rules regarding mobile phone use on set.

Written by Rajamouli's father, veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad, the film is touted to be an action-adventure akin to Indiana Jones. The title and full cast are yet to be officially announced. With a reported budget of ₹1000 crore and an impressive star cast, the film has already generated massive buzz. It will also mark Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema; fans are eager to see her share the screen with Mahesh.