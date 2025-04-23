Mahesh Babu reveals how daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni got her name in ‘cute’ new ad with her. Watch

Actor Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni featured in a new advertisement for a jewellery brand. In the ad, which Mahesh posted on Instagram, he reveals how his daughter got her name. (Also Read: Namrata Shirodkar shares pics from family vacay amid ED summons for husband Mahesh Babu) Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni worked together in a new advertisement.

Mahesh Babu’s new ad with Sitara

The advertisement for PMJ begins with Mahesh going through a walkway filled with pictures of him and Sitara. He says, “When a daughter is born, they say Mahalakshmi has come to your home. When we saw the sparkle in her eyes, we named her Sitara.” The ad ends with Mahesh telling Sitara he loves her, but pulling her leg about how ‘stunning’ he looks. He also calls her his ‘princess’.

Mahesh’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, commented under the video with numerous heart-eyes and heart emojis. A fan commented, “Chala bagundi, cute ga undi, father and daughter bonding (It’s good, the father and daughter bond is very cute).” One fan asked, “Bayya meeku 49 aa leda 19 aa (Brother, are you 49 or 19 years old).” Others also jokingly asked ‘which college he was studying at, writing, “Babu meedi ye college?”

Mahesh and Sitara recently acted in another advertisement together for Reliance Trends, where his daughter taught him Gen Z lingo.

Mahesh Babu summoned by ED

On Tuesday, news broke that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Mahesh Babu to appear for questioning on April 28. This is in connection with an investigation into alleged money laundering by two Hyderabad-based real estate firms accused of defrauding homebuyers. Mahesh is the brand ambassador for one of the firms and even shot for an ad with Namrata, Gautam and Sitara a few years ago.

He is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29 with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as his co-stars.