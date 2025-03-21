Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni teaches him Gen Z lingo in new ad; fans call them ‘brother and sister’

Actor Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni were featured in a new ad for Trends. The latter taught the former Gen Z lingo in it. Fans were thrilled to see the duo act together and left numerous comments under the ad about how young Mahesh looked. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Priyanka Chopra pose with locals as they wrap up SSMB 29's Odisha shoot. See pics) Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni starred together in a new ad.

Mahesh Babu, Sitara Ghattamaneni’s new ad

Mahesh and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, posted an ad for the clothing brand on their Instagram page. Back from a shopping trip, Mahesh and Sitara seem happy about the haul and even show off their new outfits. Sitara then teaches Mahesh some Gen Z lingo like drip, vibe, and fam, which leads him to ask her, “Then this is a fam-jam?” Namrata commented with heart emojis under the video.

Internet reacts

Fans were thrilled to see Mahesh and Sitara act together, even if for an ad. Numerous people commented under the post with heart and puppy eyes emojis. One fan wrote, “Father & daughter add laga ledhu brother & sister add laga undi (This doesn’t look like an ad with father and daughter, they look like brother and sister).”

Another excited fan commented, “THE UNEXPECTED COLLAB?? (sobbing emoji)” One fan wrote, “Aww!! Unexpected.” Even actor Vishnupriya Bhimeneni commented, “Seetu paapa so so cute ND buutifulll,” and many agreed with her with a fan writing, “Manifesting one film together.”

However, some were unhappy with the ad, thinking it looked ‘AI-generated’ and pointing out that Mahesh’s face ‘looks different’. “Why do they look so AI generated,” commented one fan and another wrote, “I think Bro's face changed!” One fan speculated, “His front teeth was changed ... may be dental implantion.” A fan even asked, “Is it MB’s dupe? Looks so diff ento close up lo.”

Recent work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ 2024 Sankranthi release Guntur Kaaram. While the film received mixed reviews, it collected ₹126 crore net in India and ₹180 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The actor is now shooting for a jungle adventure with director SS Rajamouli. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as his co-stars.