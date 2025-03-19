Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra shares inspiring story of guava seller who refused to accept her ‘charity’

BySantanu Das
Mar 19, 2025 02:46 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra shared that the particular incident left her inspired and so, she wanted to share it with her fans and followers. 

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been busy with the shoot of her next film with director SS Rajamouli. On Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram account to share a few snippets from the set and how she has been spending the last few days in Odisha. However, it was a small incident on the way to the Vishakhapatnam airport that left her ‘very inspired’, and she shared it with her fans and followers. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi in India, shares pictures from sets of SS Rajamouli's film)

Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet incident that happened while she was on her way to the Vishakhapatnam airport.
Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet incident that happened while she was on her way to the Vishakhapatnam airport.

What Priyanka said

In the video, Priyanka spoke directly to the camera and said, “So! I don't do this often but I was very inspired today. I was driving to Vishakhapatnam airport on my way to Mumbai, on my way to New York. And I saw this woman selling guavas, and I love kaccha (unripe) guavas! So I stopped her and I asked, ‘How much for all your guavas?’ She said 150. So I gave her a 200 note and she was trying to give me a change and I said, ‘No, please keep it.’ She obviously sold guavas for a living. She went away for a little while but before the red light changed to green she came back and gave me two more guavas! A working woman, she did not want charity! Really moved me.”

The other pictures from the carousel she posted saw her getting ready for a shot, chilling with some the crew members on set, and having an ice-cream. Her caption simply read, “Lately. ❤️”

Priyanka's next with SS Rajamouli

A few days ago, Priyanka wished her fans on the occasion of Holi and posted pictures with the crew on the set of her upcoming film. "It's a working Holi for us Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones," Priyanka captioned the post.

Priyanka has not confirmed that she is part of the Rajamouli film yet, although fans believe she might be making an announcement soon. She had teased the beginning of a ‘new chapter’ as she shared new pictures from her visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana, in January. Also starring Mahesh Babu, the film is touted to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones.

The actor recently concluded shooting for the second season of Citadel. Her last Indian film was The Sky Is Pink. It released in 2019.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
