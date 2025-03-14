Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi in India, shares pictures from sets of SS Rajamouli's film

After a long time, actress Priyanka Chopra is in India during Holi. This time, she celebrated the festival of colours on the sets of her upcoming project with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. (Also read: Bollywood ki Holi 2025: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ankita Lokhande and more stars celebrate festival of colours) Priyanka Chopra dropped pictures from her working Holi from the sets of SSMB 29.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi on film set

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a few pictures from her low-key Holi celebrations with the project's crew. In one of the images, she can be seen flaunting her cheek smeared with bright colours.

"It's a working Holi for us Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones," Priyanka captioned the post.

In January, Rajamouli took to his Instagram account to share a video, which was anything but ordinary. He humorously shared that he had "caged the lion" (referring to Mahesh Babu) and even taken the actor's passport, implying that the actor would be tied up with the film's shoot.

About Rajamouli's next

Mahesh Babu took to the comments section to react to the post, as he responded with a famous dialogue from the 2006 blockbuster 'Pokiri.' His comment read, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu," which translates to, "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself."

Priyanka Chopra also seems to have confirmed her involvement in the project as she commented "finally" under the post.

The details about Rajamouli's next after the huge success of RRR are being kept under wraps. The film is touted to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones. The was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. The makers did not release any pictures from the event to keep Mahesh’s look under wraps.

An official announcement with proper details of the project is still awaited. (With inputs from ANI)