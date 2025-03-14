Bollywood ki Holi 2025: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ankita Lokhande and more stars celebrate festival of colours
Several Bollywood stars kicked off their Holi celebrations with friends and family, and also took to their social media to wish fans on the special day.
Holi is here and like everyone else, Bollywood stars are also spreading the festive cheer by celebrating with their friends and family. Several celebrities took to social media on Monday morning to share a glimpse into their celebrations. From Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan, many Bollywood stars wished fans on the occasion of Holi. (Also read: Nayanthara longs for a child and life built on love as Kumudha in Netflix's Test. Watch teaser)
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan joined co-star Maniesh Paul on the sets of Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari to celebrate Holi this year. Both Maniesh and Varun were seen covered in festive colours inside Varun's vanity van, who danced shirtless in front of the mirror. “Happy holi 💚💛 wishing you straight from the sets of #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari bts can’t wait for you to hear our new holi song. Sooon…” read his caption.
Kartik Aaryan
Fresh off his Best Actor win for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the 2025 IIFA Awards, Kartik Aaryan was seen celebrating Holi with his family. The actor took to his Instagram account to wish fans, and wrote in the caption, “Happy Holi ♥️💚💜💙🤍”
Kartik will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled musical alongside Sreeleela.
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting a Holi party for their close friends and family this year. Several paparazzi videos emerged on Instagram where Ankita was seen in a red saree, dancing her heart out with friends and celebrating Holi.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to wish fans on the occasion of Holika Dahan. Her last film Emergency, which she wrote, starred in, xo-produced and directed, released on Netflix.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena took to her Instagram account to share how she celebrated Holika Dahan. The actor lighted diyas in one picture, and shared snippets of her recent trip to Prayagraj when she paid a visit to the Mahakumbh last month.
On Friday afternoon, she was seen distributing sweet packets to the paparazzi on the occasion of Holi.
