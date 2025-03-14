Nayanthara longs for a child and life built on love as Kumudha in Netflix's Test. Watch teaser

On Friday, Netflix released a new video introducing Nayanthara’s character Kumuda from S Sashikanth’s Test. The teaser shows her character long for a child and a life built on love, with her determined to achieve it by any means necessary. (Also Read: R Ashwin showers praise on Siddharth, introduces teaser of his upcoming film Test: ‘This is going to be special’) Nayanthara plays Kumudha in Sashikanth's Test.

Nayanthara as Kumudha in Test

The teaser begins with Nayanthara praying to God that she has ‘just one dream’. She wants a small house, a husband to hold tight and a child to call her mom. She’s even seen telling Madhavan’s character how important it is to her.

Kumudha is also chided at the school where she works, that she’s a teacher and not her students’ mom. She longingly touches a pregnant woman’s baby bump and is told that her previous miscarriage made it difficult for treatment to work. Nayanthara, however, seems determined to achieve her dreams, no matter what.

This comes a day after Siddharth was introduced as a cricketer called Arjun, with R Ashwin praising the actor for his portrayal. Madhavan and Meera Jasmine’s characters are yet to be introduced.

About Test

Test is presented by Netflix and YNOT Studios. In a press release, Netflix described Kumudha’s story as ‘a testament to every woman who dares to dream and refuses to give up.’

Talking about her character, Nayanthara shared, “Kumudha's strength is in the simplicity of her dreams—a home, a family, and a love that lasts. But life tests her in ways she never expected, pushing her to fight for what truly matters. Portraying her journey was deeply moving, and I hope audiences feel every emotion she goes through. Test is a story of love, resilience, and unwavering hope. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it on Netflix.”

Test is written and directed by Sashikanth and produced by him and Chakravarthy Ramachandra. It will be released on Netflix on April 4.