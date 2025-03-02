R Madhavan breaks silence on rumours that he chats with young girls on Instagram. Here’s what he has said

Actor R Madhavan recently found himself entangled in misconceptions on social media, with some assuming he is indulging in flirtatious conversations with young girls or responding to kiss emojis. Now, the actor has come forward to set the record straight and shun the misunderstanding. Also read: R Madhavan’s wife finds female attention overwhelming: ‘She has asked me to start behaving my age’ R Madhavan was last seen in Hisaab Barabar which explores bank scams.

What did Madhavan say?

R Madhavan spoke about the unwarranted scrutiny on social media during the launch of an app, Parent Geenee Inc in Chennai. He has joined India's location-based parental control app as an investor and strategic partner.

At one point, Madhavan spoke about the issues he faces while navigating the world of social media. A video of the same has emerged on Reddit.

“The thing that's going to do is that it's going to allow the parents to know when the child is using their social media. I'm going to give you an example. I'm an actor. I have all these people messaging me on Instagram and social media. I'll tell you a simple example. A young girl messages me, ‘I saw this movie. I really loved it. I thought, you're a fabulous actor, well done. You know you motivate me’... And at the end of it, she put lots of hearts and kisses and love symbols,” he said.

Madhavan added, “Now when there is a fan who's talking to me in such detail, I'm compelled to answer. I always say thank you so very much, and that it is very kind of you, God bless you. This is my reply to her. What she does is she takes a screenshot of my reply to her and makes it as a post on Instagram. Now what do people see? Hearts, kisses and love things. And Maddy has replied to that. My intention was not to reply to that. My intent was to reply to her message. But because it's a small thing, you only see that symbol and saying ‘ohh Maddy is talking to young girls’. If that is the fear that I have and I have to pussyfoot around every time I'm putting a message on social media, can you imagine that somebody without my experience, how much of trouble they're going to get into?”

Maddy’s films

Meanwhile, Madhavan was last seen in Hisaab Barabar which explores bank scams. Next, he has numerous films lined up in Tamil and Hindi. In Tamil, he will soon be seen in Adhirshtasaali and Test. In Hindi, he will star in Amriki Pandit, De De Pyaar De 2, Kesari Chapter 2 and Dhurandhar.