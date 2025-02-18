R Madhavan’s wife finds female attention overwhelming: ‘She has asked me to start behaving my age’

Actor R Madhavan has earned him a devoted female fan base, but it seems that his wife Sarita Birje sometimes finds it a bit too much to handle. In a candid admission, Madhavan revealed that his wife has asked him to start behaving his age. Also read: R Madhavan: ‘I’m really insecure about my bank account’ Madhavan and Sarita were in a relationship for eight years before they tied the knot in 1999.

R Madhavan’s confession

In an interview with Filmfare Middle East, Madhavan spoke about his bond with his wife, and how she reacts to his massive female fan following. During the conversation, he was asked if his wife ever felt uneasy about the female admiration he gets.

To which, Madhavan said, “She must have. I became a proper film actor after getting married. By the time Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (which marked my Bollywood debut) released, I was already married. So, she grew up seeing me receive this adulation.”

He added, “Also, she is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Her knees start knocking and she melts when she sees him. So, she understands what girls go through when they see an idol of theirs. Hence, she’s been very accommodating. Sometimes, I can feel her thinking, ‘Isn’t this becoming a bit too much?’ Now, she has also begun telling me to stop posting all these photos on Instagram and to start behaving my age. But I don’t think she’s jealous. I think she’s right too and wants me to behave in an age-appropriate manner”.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor also spoke about the challenges faced by the wives of male actors, saying every actor should love and respect their spouse.

About the couple

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Hisaab Barabar which explores bank scams. Next, Madhavan has numerous films lined up in Tamil and Hindi. In Tamil, he will soon be seen in Adhirshtasaali and Test. In Hindi, he will star in Amriki Pandit, De De Pyaar De 2, Kesari Chapter 2 and Dhurandhar.