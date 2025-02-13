R Madhavan on re-releases: A trend, but not a game changer

Recently, re-releases such as Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad, and Rockstar among others witnessed massive success at the box office, while new releases struggled to make an impact. Amid discussions about whether re-releases are affecting the box office collections of new films, actor R Madhavan tells us that it's just a trend and won't last long. A file photo of R Madhavan

The 54-year-old, whose 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was re-released in theatres in August 2024, after a gap of 23 years, weighed in on the phenomenon: “I think it’s driven by a nostalgia factor — people want to relive the experience of watching these films in theatres, especially those films which they did not fully appreciate when it originally released in theatres, like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Tumbbad (2018).” He adds, “All these films didn’t get much appreciation when they first released, but over a period became a cult hit. So, the audiences want to see the original glory and enjoy the nostalgia.”

“I believe re-releases will happen to some extent, but they won’t be a game-changer,” he says, adding that it’ll mainly serve as extra pocket money for the producers. "Nostalgia is just that — nostalgia. It's not current investment,” Madhavan notes.

While he acknowledges that the trend is likely to continue for some time, he also points out that "newer films may struggle to compete." Madhavan adds, "At times, the nostalgia surrounding older films can hold more relevance than the movies debuting in theatres that weekend."

Highlighting the growing challenge for filmmakers, he notes, “Today, nobody cares how much publicity you’ve done with the film. Nobody cares about the on-ground activities you've done. People are more aware than ever, making it harder to simply tell them, 'Come watch our films in theatres',” adding, "Today, we’re not just competing with Instagram reels and content from peers or non-professionals on social media — content that sometimes feels more immediate and relatable than a movie but we're also up against the pull of nostalgic films making a comeback. For today's filmmakers, earning the respect and attention of viewers is more challenging than ever.”

Madhavan continues, “Back in the day, when a film by a big director would release [in theatres], we’d go watch it thinking, ‘yeh toh mahaan log hain, inki philosophy dekho’; apko lagta that yeh aapse bahut zyada evolved hai. People would enter the theatres with respect to watch their films. But today, everyone is on social media until the moment the film begins. That sense of reverence is missing.”

“Ab woh respect earn karne ke liye humein K-pop se better banna padega. Yeh problem ho gaya hai humare liye ki humare bacche Korean mein baat karne lag gaye hai. Our kids are more aware of Korean stars than Indian actors,” he ends.