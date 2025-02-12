R Madhavan: ‘I’m really insecure about my bank account’

Actor R Madhavan has made a candid confession about his financial situation, revealing that he feels "insecure" about his bank account. The actor also added that he doesn't keep track of his finances. Also read: R Madhavan says his 'net worth would have been much higher' had he been money-minded: 'Bahut fizool paise udaaye hain' He was last seen in Hisaab Barabar which explores bank scams.

Madhavan confesses

The actor made the confession when he appeared in an episode of Mashable’s Dubai Journey series, hosted by Rannvijay Singha. He said that he used to keep track of his bank balance through his passbook initially.

Talking in the context of his recently released film Hisaab Barabar, Madhavan said, “I’m really insecure about my bank account. I really don’t know how much I have, and how much I can afford to scrutinise it, because I don’t know what will come of it. I have a broad understanding of (how much I have).”

The actor also opened up about owning a boat and getting his captain’s license. He added, “I have a simple, small boat, which is enough for the family. But I always wanted to get a captain’s license. I want to make every year significant by learning a new skill. During COVID, the new skill I learned was getting my captain’s license and learning to navigate a boat. It’s not that difficult. You sit and study for 10-15 days, you give exams and practicals, and they give you a license.”

Earlier in a previous interview, Madhavan said that his wife, Sarita, thinks that he is not careful when it comes to spending money. “I am not very careful about my spending but I always live within my means so if I desire to have a bigger car or better stuff… but if it doesn’t fit my budget, I will not buy it. I don’t have worldly possessions, that is the reflection of my stardom. But I do have the liberty that this stardom offers me and I enjoy it,” he said in an interview with Just Too Filmy.

Madhavan’s recent work

Lately, Madhavan has been picking diverse roles, from playing an antagonist in the horror film Shaitaan with Ajay Devgn and Jyotika to a righteous man Hisaab Barabar. He was last seen in Hisaab Barabar which explores bank scams.

Next, Madhavan has numerous films lined up in Tamil and Hindi. In Tamil, he will soon be seen in Adhirshtasaali and Test. In Hindi, he will star in Amriki Pandit, De De Pyaar De 2, Kesari Chapter 2 and Dhurandhar. He will soon start working on a biopic on the life and work of late lawyer and statesman Sir Chettur Shankaran Nair, set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.