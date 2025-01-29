R Madhavan says his 'net worth would have been much higher' had he been money-minded: 'Bahut fizool paise udaaye hain'

R Madhavan's recent film, Hisaab Barabar, sees him play a money-minded railway ticket checker. His character in the film is particular about hisaab (accounts) to the point of eccentricity. The actor admits he is nothing like that. "I wish I was. My net worth would have been much higher than what it is," he says in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. During the chat, Madhavan talks about his relationship with money, playing the character, and his on-screen image. (Also read: R Madhavan says he has stayed relevant for 25 years 'without six-pack abs and dance skills' as he represents common man) R Madhavan talks about his relationship with money.

On his net worth and relationship with money

Madhavan says he may not have built a billion-dollar net worth but he has no qualms about it. "I spend on experiences. I never see how much a new experience costs. I just want to do it. Bahut se fizool me paise udaaye hain (I have splurged a lot needlessly). But for an actor, that is necessary. It is because of all those experiences that I have been able to become an actor today," he explains.

On using his parents' righteousness for Hisaab Barabar

The actor says that being so righteous and honest is a trait that he associates with his parents' generation. "All our parents find strength in the fact that they are all straightforward, honest people. You take that away and the ego is shattered, because they have nothing more to gloat about. That gives them that pride. It is the basis of their existence," says the actor. Madhavan says he borrowed from that, connecting it to what his character felt: "Once that is taken away, either they break down, or adapt a vengeful form to destroy you. That is what this character does."

On off and on-screen image

Madhavan admits that he is a fun-loving person but somehow, has acquired the image of being grumpy both on and off screen. He says with a laugh, "It's very strange because people who have met me know how I am. But when I go on the set, I have been told more often than not that I have an intimidating aura. I do not know why. I don't ever remember yelling or throwing my weight around on the set. But I seem to have that effect on people."

Directed by Ashwini Dhir, Hisaab Barabar is the story of a common man who sets out to expose a huge scam in a private bank. Apart from Madhavan, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, and Rashami Desai in pivotal roles. It was released on Zee5 on January 24.