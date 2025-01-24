OTT releases to watch this week: Hisaab Barabar, The Night Agent, Sivarapalli, and more

OTT releases to watch this week: From Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar to Prime Video and Netflix, this week’s digital releases on these platforms have an exciting mix. From new seasons of old favourites to fresh releases, pick and choose as you cosy up at home. (Also Read: Barroz OTT release: Mohanlal's debut directorial has a silent digital release; here's when and where to watch) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from Hisaab Barabar and The Sand Castle.

Hisaab Barabar - Zee5

Hisaab Barabar focuses on R Madhavan’s Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket inspector, who discovers a small error in his bank account. An innocent inquiry derails into a full-blown scam involving Neil Nitin Mukesh’s banker Micky Mehta. As Radhe digs deeper into financial fraud, he realises nothing, including his personal life, adds up. Kriti Kulhari, Rashami Desai and Anil Pandey also star in the dark comedy streaming from January 24.

Sivarapalli - Prime Video

Headlined by Rag Mayur, this Telugu remake of TVF’s hit show Panchayat sees an engineering graduate posted as a Panchayat Secretary in the remote village of Sivarapalli in Telangana. The series, streaming from January 24, also stars Muralidhar Goud, Rupa Lakshmi, Uday Gurrala, Sunny Palle, and Pavani Karanam.

Sweet Dreams - Disney+ Hotstar

Amol Parashar’s Kenny and Mithila Palkar’s Dia are strangers who often dream of each other despite never meeting in real life. This strange phenomenon forces them to seek each other out, pulling them into a magical love story that defies logic and expectations. The romantic tale is streaming from January 24.

The Sand Castle - Netflix

This Lebanese thriller streaming from January 24 delves into a family's complicated dynamics and hidden past. The series follows a family of four, portrayed by Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, and Reman Al Rafeea, who are stranded on a seemingly perfect but isolated island. Even as they fight to survive, deep secrets that threaten to destroy relationships are revealed.

The Night Agent (Season 2) - Netflix

Gabriel Basso returns as Peter Sutherland for the second season of The Night Agent, streaming from January 23. Still reeling from the first season's events, he is thrust into a new mission to uncover a mole in the CIA. Luciane Buchanan’s Rose Larkin, a cybersecurity whizz with a personal vendetta, teams up with him again. Brittany Snow, Berto Colon, Louis Herthum and Teddy Sears also star in it.