R Madhavan reveals the two most horrifying moments of his career: 'I feel everyone is saying, you have lost it"

R Madhavan impressed audiences with his villainous avatar in the horror drama Shaitaan. The actor, who is now gearing up for his next project, Hisaab Barabar, recently revealed in an interview with SCREEN that he feels horrified on the first day of a film's release or its publicity. R Madhavan reveals being nervous and horrified on first day of release of a new film.

R Madhavan on 2 most horrifying moments of his career

When asked if he finds OTT liberating due to the absence of box office pressure, R Madhavan said, “Thank God for that. I get nervous by the hour as I get closer to a release. In fact, the two most horrifying moments for me in my career are the first day of shooting—it's getting progressively difficult—and the first day of publicity and release because everyone is watching, and I feel they’re saying, ‘Nope, you’ve lost it; that’s it, game over.’”

He further expressed his gratitude for being able to play lead roles even after 25 years in the industry, saying, “It’s not easy to survive for 25 years in an industry like this, where people become obsolete in 25 months. To still be doing main leads is something I’m very grateful for. It’s the words of encouragement from people that keep me going; otherwise, I would have been a lost soul by now.”

R Madhavan's upcoming projects

Madhavan will next be seen leading the satirical thriller Hisaab Barabar. Directed by Ashwani Dhir, the film also features Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid in key roles. Madhavan will portray an honest ticket checker working for Indian Railways, who uncovers a massive financial fraud orchestrated by banker Mickey Mehta, played by Neil Nitin Mukesh. The thriller drama is set to premiere on Zee5 on January 24.

In addition, Madhavan is part of Karan Johar's yet-untitled C. Sankaran Nair biopic. He will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in the movie. directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Leo Media Collective, the film is adapted from the book The Case That Shook the Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.