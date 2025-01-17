Is R Madhavan doing Tanu Weds Manu 3? Actor breaks silence

What did R Madhavan say

In an interview with SCREEN, Madhavan was asked about a sequel, and whether Aanand L Rai has approached him for the third part. He was also questioned if the third instalment would feature Kangana in a triple role alongside him.

To which, Madhavan said, “As much as I would like to talk about it, I really have no idea. It has just been on Instagram. The media and people are asking me these questions. Neither Anand nor anybody else has talked to me about part three.”

The actor also teased the possibility that he will be replaced in Tanu Weds Manu 3. He added, “I have no clue and I don’t know what the script is. Maybe I am not there in it. Maybe they have replaced me. I haven’t got the faintest idea”.

About the film franchise

R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut were seen together in the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu and in its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. Tanu Weds Manu Returns was a sequel to the highly successful Tanu Weds Manu, a romantic comedy involving two most unlikely people, played by Kangana and R Madhavan. The lead cast was ably supported by actors like Swara Bhasker, Deepak Dobriyal and Jimmy Sheirgill among others. The film was particularly noteworthy in bringing forth the sights and sounds of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Madhavan had said he was ‘done’ with the franchise, and added, it was ‘water under the bridge’. “I think that’s water under the bridge. There is no point in beating a dead horse… You know, it’s so difficult to come up with original stuff, and then there are expectations of a film. See, if it’s a sequel to Avengers or a superhero series, it’s easier because you have a template. But with Tanu Weds Manu, it’s impossible. And I think I am done with it. I don’t want to go back to being Manu now,” Madhavan told YouTuber Jaby Koey.