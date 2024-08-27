Is Tanu Weds Manu 3 in the works? Director Anand L Rai answers

With the recent success of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, filmmaker Aanand L Rai appears ready to dive into yet another film project. This time, it's the much-anticipated third installment of the Tanu Weds Manu franchise. The film is expected to commence shooting by mid-2025. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai directed Tanu Weds Manu and it's sequel.

Rai tells us, “I know there have been questions. Where Tanu Weds Manu Returns ended... does it deserve to get a sequel from there? It only depends on the story, nothing else. We are working on the story. It is a big responsibility to get the characters back with a bigger story. I am on it, and I will be on floors the day it’s cracked.”

Noting that making a film is "all about intentions", Rai, who last directed Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 2022 film Raksha Bandhan, adds, "If I only want to make money out of it, I can start the shoot in the next three months. If I want to tell a story to my audience for more satisfaction than what they have, then I have to work hard. Work is on in full swing.”

Ask if he is apprehensive of the high expectations following the success of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Rai, who also has Tere Ishk Mein starring actor Dhanush in the pipeline, admits, “The pressure to live up to the benchmark the second part set is real.”

The 53-year-old further says that he is "not trying to play safe even if it is about taking the franchise forward". "Phir Aayi... involved two and a half years of hard work. When you’ve achieved a hit film, it definitely becomes a significant challenge. But that’s the exciting part of our business. You have to handle the responsibility thoughtfully and not let the pressure overwhelm you," he ends.