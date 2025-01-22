Barroz OTT release: Mohanlal's debut directorial has a silent digital release; here's when and where to watch

Barroz OTT release: The Malayalam fantasy film Barroz: Guardian of Treasures had a long journey before it was released in theatres only in 3D on December 25 last year. The film marked the directorial debut of Mohanlal, who also headlined the project, but received a lukewarm response. (Also Read: Malaikottai Vaaliban producer says Mohanlal is hurt by Barroz's failure: ‘Audience tore apart the film') Barroz OTT release: Mohanlal both directed and starred in the fantasy film.

Barroz OTT release

Barroz had a silent digital release on January 22, less than a month since its theatrical release. Mohanlal did not post about the OTT release on his social media, but Disney+ Hotstar, which holds the film's digital rights, announced the film would be streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Making the announcement, they wrote, “Step into the magical world of Barroz: The Guardian of Treasures, streaming from January 22nd on Disney+ Hotstar.” People commented under the post wondering when the Hindi dubbed version will be released.

About Barroz

Barroz is produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas and was mounted on a high budget. The film also stars Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho and Tuhin Menon. It was announced in 2019 and is based on Jijo Punnoose’s novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. When Mohanlal and TK Rajeev Kumar changed the story and script post-pandemic, Jijo left the project. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹9.83 crore net in India and ₹15.1 crore worldwide.

Mohanlal on Barroz

Expectations were high for Barroz before its release owing to the 3D aspect and its being Mohanlal’s debut as a director. He told ANI in December, before its release, that initially, he wasn’t keen on directing it. He said, “It just happened. I was not very keen on it. This is a children-friendly movie, one you can watch with your family. When I first heard the story, I felt compelled.” He also explained Jijo’s exit, “Jijo had the story, but he wasn't ready to direct it himself. He wanted to direct a bigger film. That's when I stepped in.”