Mohanlal breaks silence on lukewarm box office response of Barroz: ‘It’s a gift for audience'

Mohanlal’s much-awaited film, Barroz, opened to mixed reviews from the audience and a lukewarm response from at the box office. In an interview with India Today Digital, Mohanlal opened up on the same and expressed that the film is not for numbers. Mohanlal talks about Barroz's lukewarm box office collection.

(Also Read: Mohanlal defends male stars romancing younger co-actors: ‘If people are ready to accept it, then why not…')

Mohanlal reacts to Barroz's lukewarm box office collection

Talking about the film’s limited box office collection, Mohanlal said, “We've released only 3D prints, and that was the best decision. People ask, 'Why didn't you also have a 2D [version]?' But why should we? People should enjoy this experience first, and if it's necessary, we have 2D prints available as well. So, this is not [for] the number or the money. I want to make something and give it to the audience. This is a gift for them, for their respect and love [they have given] for the last 47 years. This is a gift, an offering from me to them. I have given a children-friendly film that families can watch together. It will also tickle the child in you.”

The superstar further added how they have worked more than 1650 days, and almost 6 years on Barroz and the team started growing as they moved with the project, leading to many surprise collaborations. He concluded, “This is an association of great actors and great technicians. We tried something different [that] nobody has attempted [yet]. It's not a challenge but a new experience for the audience."

About Mohanlal's Barroz

Mohanlal’s Barroz is a Malayalam fantasy thriller which stars the superstar in titular tole along with Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho and Tuhin Menon in key roles. The film was criticised for lacking depth and the result is quite visible on its box office collection.

The film collected ₹3.45 crore on day 1 at the box office and since then the there has been a decline in the collection. After 5 days, the film’s total collection stands at ₹8.75 crore. The film’s Hindi version released in theatres on December 25.