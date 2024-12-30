Mohanlal defends male stars romancing younger co-actors: ‘If people are ready to accept it, then why not…'

The ongoing debate about male superstars romancing significantly younger female actors has sparked a larger conversation about ageism in the entertainment industry. Joining the discussion, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently shared his thoughts, emphasising that an actor's choices should be driven by confidence rather than age. Also read: 'I'm not that professional': Mohanlal reacts to Akshay Kumar remaking his Malayalam hits, addresses comparisons When it comes to the evolution of the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal said that everything is changing, especially technology.

Mohanlal shares his views

In an interview with India Today, Mohanlal spoke about the conversation around male stars romancing younger actresses. He shared that confidence and audience acceptance matter more than age.

"This is a process, it's a cycle. It's not that it has started now; our industry is like that. (Even) from Telugu, Tamil... but if you are healthy and you can act at the age of 100 (there is no issue). You are the deciding factor, and how you choose your character. If you feel uncomfortable, this is not a good role for me, you have to avoid it. But (if) people are ready to accept it, then why not? It is a performance. It's nothing to do with age. It's all about the role," Mohanlal said.

After spending over four decades in the film industry, Mohanlal made his debut as a director with Barroz.

During the interaction, he was asked about his future plans. To which, he said, “I don't want to do anything. Most of the things in my life are just happening. We do a lot of plays, shows, and other activities. We are doing so many films. I don't plan things; I let it happen. I believe in happenings—it's called being. You just need to be there. It's all a flow."

When it comes to the evolution of the Malayalam film industry, the actor said that everything is changing, especially technology. He shared that enables people in the industry to do great things in films. He called it the biggest change and a revolution.

On the work front

Mohanlal's debut directorial Barroz turned out to be a dud at the box office despite generating buzz. The film features Mohanlal as the titular character, with Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, and Tuhin Menon in key roles. The film adapts Jijo Punnoose’s novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. While Mohanlal’s performance has been praised, the film has been criticised by many people for lacking depth. The Malayalam-language fantasy film Barroz was released in theatres on December 25.