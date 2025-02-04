Menu Explore
R Madhavan recalls being duped by AI video of Cristiano Ronaldo praising Virat Kohli: ‘Anushka Sharma messaged me and…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Feb 04, 2025 06:26 AM IST

In a recent interview, actor R Madhavan spoke about the perils of AI and revealed how he was duped by a video that he believed was real. 

Actor R Madhavan spoke recently about how he was duped by an AI video featuring footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and cricketer Virat Kohli. Talking to Zee TV ME, he said that he only realised his snafu when Anushka Sharma messaged him about it. (Also Read: R Madhavan defends stalking Dia Mirza in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: 'Can't meet a girl without following, tracking her')

R Madhavan spoke about his experience with AI despite knowing better.
R Madhavan spoke about his experience with AI despite knowing better.

When Madhavan fell for AI video

Madhavan was asked if he had ever been scammed in real life, and he said that he once saw a video of Cristiano ‘praising’ Virat, which he believed was real. He said, “Yeah, in fact, one of the Reels that I saw had somebody praising Virat Kohli to high heavens. In fact, I think it was Ronaldo…how much he enjoyed watching Kohli bat and how much of a legend he thought he was. And I proudly forwarded that, I put it on Instagram and then I got a message from Anushka saying bhai, it’s a fraud, it’s AI.”

The actor added that he was embarrassed but realised that he needed to be careful while forwarding information. He said, “It’s really embarrassing, like, oh! So even somebody like me who is pretty aware was completely taken away. And then, when she told me the flaws, I realised, arey haan, ye to bada gadbad hain (yes, this is an issue). So one has to be very careful that whatever you’re forwarding is very credible.”

Recent work

In 2024, Madhavan starred as the antagonist in the horror film Shaitaan with Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. He most recently starred in the Zee5 film Hisaab Barabar, which explores bank scams. Madhavan now has numerous films lined up in Tamil and Hindi. In Tamil, he will soon be seen in Adhirshtasaali and Test. In Hindi, he will star in Amriki Pandit, De De Pyaar De 2, Kesari Chapter 2 and Dhurandhar.

Follow Us On