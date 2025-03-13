R Ashwin showers praise on Siddharth, introduces teaser of his upcoming film Test: ‘This is going to be special’

International Test cricketer R Ashwin took to his Instagram account on Thursday to release the character promo of Arjun being portrayed by Siddharth in the upcoming film Test. The film revolves around Siddharth's character who has to persevere through a rough patch in his career as he is labelled out of form, and make a comeback. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari reveals how Siddharth ‘got down on his knee’ and proposed at her ‘favourite place’) Siddharth in a still from the upcoming film Test.

Test teaser

In the teaser, Siddharth's Arjun is introduced as one of the best batsmen in the Indian cricket team. However, since the last 2 seasons he is presumed to be out of form owing to his unimpressive performance. He gets hurt during a match, and is told that it is best that he announces his retirement.

But Arjun knows he has got more in him. He says, ‘I want one more chance to make India win.’ Amid intense media scrutiny and personal crisis, he continues to practice and strengthen his form. The teaser ends with a glimpse of his character making a comeback on the field. Will he be able to prove everyone wrong?

R Ashwin praises Siddharth's performance

Sharing the teaser, R Ashwin wrote in the caption, "Watching @worldofsiddharth in “Test” feels like watching a cricketer who has spent years in the game. His technical understanding and love for the sport was evident through his prep and now seeing it all come alive on screen, I know this film is going to be something special for him. Wishing the team of Test all the success!"

Speaking about his character, Siddharth shares, “Arjun’s story is one of passion and sacrifice. He’s not just playing for himself—he’s playing for the country, carrying the weight of expectations, the love for the game, and the battle between his dreams and reality. TEST is more than just a sports film; it’s about the choices that define us. I can’t wait for audiences to step into his world and witness it on Netflix.”

Test also stars R Madhavan, Meera Jasmine and Nayanthara. The film premieres on Netflix on April 4.