Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari reveals how Siddharth ‘got down on his knee’ and proposed at her ‘favourite place’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Aug 31, 2024 06:06 PM IST

Aditi Rao Hydari spilled the beans about the adorable way in which Siddharth got down on his knee and asked her to marry him.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who have been dating for a few years, got engaged recently. The actors took to Instagram to share a clarification that also served as a relationship status update for their fans. In a new interview with Vogue India, the actor opened up about her relationship and went on to reveal how he proposed her. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari on life after engagement: I know Siddharth wants the best for me)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got engaged in March. (source: yogen shah)
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got engaged in March. (source: yogen shah)

What Aditi said

During the chat, Aditi said, "I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddharth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her.”

Aditi revealed that in March, they travelled there together where Siddharth wanted to know the exact location where she’d spent time as a child, a floor above the nursery section. She said, “He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me’. And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings.”

More details

Aditi and Siddharth announced their engagement via their Instagram accounts. Both of them wore a ring with two solitaires: one round and one teardrop-shaped. Siddharth wore a gold band with a red line running through the middle of it. “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D,” Aditi captioned her Instagram post. “She said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D,” wrote Sidharth in his post.

The two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. It is believed that the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Maha Samundram in 2021. They made their official red carpet debut for the web show, Jubilee, screening last year. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who has got married to fashion designer Masaba.

Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

