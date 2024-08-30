New Delhi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series "Heeramandi: the Diamond Bazaar" received two nominations in the upcoming Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards organised by Busan International Film Festival. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' gets two nominations at

Set in the pre-independence period of India, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" began streaming on Netflix from May 1 starring Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles. The actors portrayed courtesans with the plot revolving around their lives in the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore during the British rule.

Following the successful run of the series the second season was announced by the makers. The show has received nomination at the Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards for Best OTT Original and Best Original Song for "Sakal Ban".

"It's an honor to be nominated for the Asia Contents Awards. I'm grateful to the jury and the audiences for this incredible recognition," Bhansali said in a statement.

Other competitors in Best OTT Original category include Korean series "Boyhood", Korean fantasy mystery thriller "Death’s Game", popular Chinese series "The Double", Taiwanese crime comedy series "GG Precinct" and Korean period drama "Uncle Samsik" .

Under the Best Original Song category, the other names are " Learn to Live Again" from the Taiwanese series "Imperfect Us" . "Sonaki" from the hit Korean series "Lovely Runner" and "Let’s Try" from Thai series "Only Friends".

In 2024, the awards received a total of 201 submissions from 16 countries. 41 works from 10 countries have been further selected as the final nominees in 11 competitive categories.

Other nominations for the upcoming Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards are for the Chinese drama "Blossoms Shanghai" from Wong Kar-wai. Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah's Indonesian series "Cigarette Girl" . Korean drama "Daily Dose of Sunshine" from Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su, Thai series "Enigma", Korean drama "A Killer Paradox" and Japanese drama "VIVANT".

For Best Asian Contents, the nominations are for series "1286", "Imperfect Us", "Imperfect Victim", Singapore show "The Last Bout", Japanese drama "SHUT UP" and Chinese series "To the Wonder".

The ceremony of Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards 2024 will be held at BIFF theatre of the Busan Cinema Center in South Korea on October 6.

The final winners would be decided by the jury comprising of seven international jurors, including Hidetoshi Nishijima, Alice Ko, Baek Mi Kyoung, An Eunmi, Matsuba Naohiko, Max Michael and Ellen Y.D. Kim. PTI ATR

BK ATR BK

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.