Masaba Gupta shares pictures of her ‘3 heartbeats’; Neena Gupta schools son-in-law Satyadeep Mishra at baby shower

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta recently had her baby shower, and all her loved ones attended the event, including Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Masaba took to Instagram to share more pictures from the bash, while a hilarious video of her mom, Neena Gupta, schooling her husband Satyadeep Mishra is making everyone chuckle. (Also Read: Inside Masaba Gupta's baby shower with ‘best host ever’ and BFF Sonam Kapoor, mom Neena Gupta. See pics) Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Neena Gupta at her baby shower.

Masaba Gupta shares inside pictures

Masaba shared pictures of her family from the baby shower on Instagram writing, “Me and my 3 heartbeats.” The pictures show a pregnant Masaba posing for single photos or with her husband Satyadeep and their pup. She opted for a full-sleeved custom-made Masaba outfit for the occasion, accessorising with diamonds.

Neena on the other hand also shared inside glimpses of the baby shower on her Instagram stories. One of them is a video, taken by a family friend Nimish, with the caption, “Neena Gupta schooling us for sartorial choices. Best Nani to be.” In the video, Neena can be seen jokingly schooling Satyadeep for wearing jeans to the baby shower, “I told him not to wear jeans. White pant pehen leta (He could have worn white pants).” Satyadeep replies that he had worn a white jacket on her behalf.

Masaba, Satyadeep’s first baby

Masaba and Satyadeep got married in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in April this year. She posted a picture with Satyadeep, dressed in a white robe and looking happy. She wrote, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”

Masaba's mom Neena had also shared the mom-to-be's post on her Instagram feed and written in her caption, “Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be happier news?)”