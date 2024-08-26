 Inside Masaba Gupta's baby shower with ‘best host ever’ and BFF Sonam Kapoor, mom Neena Gupta. See pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Inside Masaba Gupta's baby shower with ‘best host ever’ and BFF Sonam Kapoor, mom Neena Gupta. See pics

BySanya
Aug 26, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta had the best time at her baby shower hosted by none other than Sonam Kapoor. Future nani Neena Gupta also gave a speech at the bash.

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra are all set to welcome a baby in the coming weeks. The couple announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post in April this year. On Sunday, actor Sonam Kapoor and sister-producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a beautiful baby shower for Masaba at their father, actor Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai. Also read: Masaba Gupta opens up about finding solace in Hanuman Chalisa during pregnancy

Inside pics from Masaba Gupta's cute baby shower are out.
Inside pics from Masaba Gupta's cute baby shower are out.

Masaba's baby shower was all things brown and beige

The guest list included Masaba's close friends. Mom Neena Gupta and to-be-father Satyadeep were also seen in inside photos shared by the guests on Instagram Stories. The to-be-mommy wore a light brown gown for her baby shower. Most of the guests were also spotted in brown, beige and cream party looks.

There is also a video of Neena giving a speech at the party and joking about the dressing sense of one of Masaba's friends as well as Satyadeep's, who was seen laughing all along. Lots of pictures of Masaba posing with Sonam, Rhea and others at the bash were also shared by their friends. The party decor included golden balloons and lots of white flowers and greenery. Resharing one of the party pics with Sonam and Rhea, Masaba wrote for her friends, "Best hosts ever... got too lucky..."

Check out the photos:

Masaba Gupta with Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor at her intimate baby shower.
Masaba Gupta with Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor at her intimate baby shower.
Trust Neena Gupta to 'school' people even at her daughter's baby shower; but it was all fun.
Trust Neena Gupta to 'school' people even at her daughter's baby shower; but it was all fun.
Masaba Gupta with guests at the baby shower.
Masaba Gupta with guests at the baby shower.

Pregnancy announcement

Masaba and Satyadeep married in January last year; they reportedly started dating in 2020 after meeting on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba. Back in April, in a joint post with her husband, Masaba had shared three images including one in which the couple can be seen seated on the floor.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “In other news - two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY)... baby on board... mom and dad.”

Masaba's mom and veteran actor Neena had also shared the mom-to-be's post on her Instagram feed and written in her caption, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Masaba Gupta's baby shower with ‘best host ever’ and BFF Sonam Kapoor, mom Neena Gupta. See pics
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On