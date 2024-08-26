Inside Masaba Gupta's baby shower with ‘best host ever’ and BFF Sonam Kapoor, mom Neena Gupta. See pics

Masaba's baby shower was all things brown and beige

The guest list included Masaba's close friends. Mom Neena Gupta and to-be-father Satyadeep were also seen in inside photos shared by the guests on Instagram Stories. The to-be-mommy wore a light brown gown for her baby shower. Most of the guests were also spotted in brown, beige and cream party looks.

There is also a video of Neena giving a speech at the party and joking about the dressing sense of one of Masaba's friends as well as Satyadeep's, who was seen laughing all along. Lots of pictures of Masaba posing with Sonam, Rhea and others at the bash were also shared by their friends. The party decor included golden balloons and lots of white flowers and greenery. Resharing one of the party pics with Sonam and Rhea, Masaba wrote for her friends, "Best hosts ever... got too lucky..."

Check out the photos:

Masaba Gupta with Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor at her intimate baby shower.

Trust Neena Gupta to 'school' people even at her daughter's baby shower; but it was all fun.

Masaba Gupta with guests at the baby shower.

Pregnancy announcement

Masaba and Satyadeep married in January last year; they reportedly started dating in 2020 after meeting on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba. Back in April, in a joint post with her husband, Masaba had shared three images including one in which the couple can be seen seated on the floor.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “In other news - two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY)... baby on board... mom and dad.”

Masaba's mom and veteran actor Neena had also shared the mom-to-be's post on her Instagram feed and written in her caption, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?)