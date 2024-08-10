Masaba Gupta opens up about finding solace in Hanuman Chalisa during pregnancy

‘I take care of my belly with intention’

The publication wrote that ‘self-care has become paramount for Masaba’ who ‘finds solace in Vikram Seth’s translation of the 100 Mandalas and the Hanuman Chalisa’ as it ‘grounds her after long workdays’.

Masaba also explained how she has become thoughtful in het diet, even going as far as distancing herself from people who don’t uplift her. She said, “I take care of my skin and belly with intention. I’m also thoughtful about my diet. I’ve distanced myself from those who don’t uplift me and now spend time with individuals who offer positive reinforcement.” She also claimed that she has a system that allows her to ‘step away from work when needed’ without ‘feeling guilty’.

The designer also spoke of how people seem to perceive pregnancy and motherhood negatively. She said that she wants to challenge that perception, adding, “People often say, ‘Oh my God, your life is gonna change after a baby comes along,’ but they say it negatively. The whole point of having a baby is to embrace change.”

Masaba Gupta on body acne

Masaba took to her Instagram stories in June this year to share her experience with body acne. She also wrote about how she has begun putting a positive spin on it, calling them ‘baby kisses’.

She wrote, “Through my pregnancy I've been getting a fresh bout of body acne that leave a mark behind--every couple of weeks. Was troubled by it earlier but I've just renamed them 'baby kisses' now. A reminder of the newness of creation maybe. But incase you are going through something similar, hormones can be wild. You are not alone (red heart emoji).”

Masaba made her acting debut with the Netflix show Masaba Masaba and also starred in Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love: Mumbai.