When Masaba Gupta said she'd never have a baby without being married first

Ace designer and actor Masaba Gupta is about to become a mother. She announced her pregnancy with actor-husband Satyadeep Mishra. In an interview with The Indian Express in 2022, she had talked about becoming a mother and what's a no-go area for her, as far as motherhood is concerned. (Also Read – Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra expecting first child; Neena Gupta says ‘bacchon ka baccha aane wala hai’) Masaba Gupta once talked about becoming a mother(Instagram)

What Masaba had said

“Being a modern woman, do I have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock? Never. I don’t want to take that extra pressure, and put a child in that space,” she had said.

Masaba was herself born to single mother Neena Gupta in 1989. Her father is renowned West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, who never married Neena. Neena went on to marry Delhi-based businessman Vivek Mehra in 2008.

“I have been tagged as too modern for being born out of wedlock. Honestly, it’s wonderful to be modern, but there’s no size that fits everyone. I think the responsibility of being modern is to be accepted. However, we have become more intolerant. I think we are going back in time,” added Masaba.

Masaba announces pregnancy

Masaba took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to announce her pregnancy. In her post, she shared a pregnant emoji, and an intimate picture of her and Satyadeep sitting next to each other on the floor. She wrote in the caption, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad (black heart emoji).”

Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Guahar Khan, Pooja Dhingra, Mini Mathur, and Sophie Choudry among others wished the parents-to-be.

Even Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share the same picture and wrote in the caption, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (Our children are going to welcome their child. What can be happier than this).